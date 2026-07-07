Analyst Pushes Back On Hype Around Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson created quite a buzz when he was recently seen at the Cleveland Browns’ facility during what could have been his time off. After the final minicamp, he chose to spend more time in Berea rather than celebrating his first wedding anniversary at an exotic locale following an overseas honeymoon this time last year.

The public reaction speaks to the embedded impression many fans and analysts have cemented about Watson. As a colossal bust with a ridiculous contract over his first four seasons with the Browns, they have a hard time believing why his fifth year would be any different.

But Watson may fully appreciate the last-chance opportunity in front of him. Still competing with Shedeur Sanders to be the Browns’ starting QB this season, any success could allow him to quiet those doubters and extend his NFL career at the same time.

With that in mind, analyst Scott Petrak is pushing back on the hype around Watson, saying that everyone should calm down until Watson fully proves otherwise.

“It’s good that he’s in the building. It’s their break, right? He’s back in the building. Maybe there’s some advantage to that. He looked in good shape throughout the offseason. It’s good that he’s working out. There’s no downside to it. I just think we have to be careful about getting carried away,” Petrak said.

"There's no downside to it, I just think we have to be careful about getting carried away." 🚨 @ScottPetrak w/ @CLETalkingHeads on #Browns QB Deshaun Watson being around the facility, working out with WRs during the break prior to training camp later this month pic.twitter.com/fWMPeC0gcX — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 6, 2026

Normally, an NFL starting quarterback spending extra time at his team’s headquarters would not draw this level of interest, if it drew any at all. But there has been nothing normal about the Browns’ quarterback situation over the past three decades.

Watson has played in just seven NFL games since November 2023 because of shoulder and Achilles injuries. He has not played at all since October 2024, yet he is considered by many to be Cleveland’s best choice to start in the 2026 season.

About to turn 31 years old in September, Watson looked to have a firm hold on the job until Sanders closed the gap in the late stages of spring practice. So, head coach Todd Monken held off on naming a starter until training camp later this month, which may have motivated Watson to improve his chances by delaying any time off.

Watson also plans to hold a passing camp for teammates in Florida, which could be another big step in his earning the role this year.

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