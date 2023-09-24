NFL Makes Decision About Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Hit To Nick Chubb

It’s easy for Cleveland Browns fans to blame Minkah Fitzpatrick for Nick Chubb’s season-ending knee injury.

The injury was so gruesome that ESPN opted not to air a replay.

However, the crowd’s groaning after the sequence was shown on the Acrisure Stadium jumbotron said it all.

Despite Chubb’s fate, the NFL believes that the Pittsburgh Steelers safety doesn’t deserve any fines or sanctions.

“The NFL did not fine #Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick for the hit to #Browns RB Nick Chubb’s left knee that ended Chubb’s season Monday night. A legal play with a very unfortunate ending,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted.

The NFL did not fine #Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick for the hit to #Browns RB Nick Chubb's left knee that ended Chubb's season Monday night. A legal play with a very unfortunate ending. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2023

Chubb fell into Fitzpatrick after Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb made a tackle.

Therefore, the league believes it wasn’t the All-Pro defensive back’s intention to hurt Chubb.

Chubb suffered an MCL tear that will require surgery.

His recovery period might last for up to eight months.

Meanwhile, the Browns re-signed Kareem Hunt to join Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. in the Browns backfield.

The revamped Cleveland running back rotation will debut against an elite Tennessee Titans run defense.