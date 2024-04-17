Browns Nation

Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Browns Reveal New Logo Featuring Iconic Look

By
Cleveland Browns fans
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

A small but meaningful tweak.

After today’s anticipated helmet announcement from the Cleveland Browns, a second announcement from the franchise came as an afterthought to most observers.

The team unveiled a return to the fan-favorite helmet design featuring a white facemask, noting that look would return for the upcoming NFL season.

Shortly after that announcement, the team revealed on its official Twitter account that the logo had also been altered, reflecting the same iconic helmet with a brown background now.

 

The thread showed the Browns’ logo from every era in its team history.

From 1970 until 2005, the team sported the white facemask on their orange helmets, and each logo from that time period reflected this image.

The Browns similarly featured a darker-colored facemask on both their helmets and team logos from 2006 until 2023.

Much of the team’s social media posts Wednesday have featured information about the new helmet, including a video clip showcasing Cleveland running back Nick Chubb as the first member of the team to wear the new helmet design.

Cleveland experienced much of its success in helmets with white facemasks, including a stretch in the 1980s that the team reached three AFC Championship Games donning the classic design.

Will they find the same success after this exciting change?

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation