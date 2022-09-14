Browns Nation

Myles Garrett Graded As PFF’s Highest Rated In Week 1

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sacking Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have started the new NFL season off the right way by earning a 26-24 win on Sunday over the Carolina Panthers, not to mention their old quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but the formula of winning with defense and the running game while Deshaun Watson is out could be taking shape.

Nick Chubb had a monster day with 141 yards on just 22 rushing attempts, while Kareem Rush added 46 yards on the ground and 24 in the air.

But if the Browns are going to stay within striking distance of a playoff spot until Watson is allowed to return, they will have to do it with their defense.

That defense looked solid against Carolina, with Myles Garrett leading the way.

In fact, Pro Football Focus had him as the league’s highest-rated defender for Week 1.

 

Garrett Reminded Everyone Why He’s A Star

Coming into this season, many around the nation felt T.J. Watt was perhaps the game’s best pass rusher, but Garrett wasn’t exactly far behind.

He had two sacks on Sunday while helping to force Mayfield into a subpar performance, as he went 16 of 27 with one interception while getting sacked a total of four times.

In fact, Garrett got both of his sacks on his former teammate on back-to-back plays.

Overall, Garrett had four tackles and three tackles for loss, as the Browns held the Panthers to a total time of possession of 21:34.

With Watt suffering a torn pectoral muscle that is expected to keep him out for about six weeks, Garrett could have as great an opportunity as ever to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, an award he hasn’t gotten yet.

After a solid but relatively quiet rookie season in 2017, he blossomed in his second year, collecting 13.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 29 quarterback hits en route to his first Pro Bowl nod.

In both of the last two seasons, the Texas A&M University product has not only made the Pro Bowl but has also been selected to the All-Pro First Team.

Last season was his best yet, as he tallied 51 combined tackles, 16 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 33 QB hits, all career-highs.

It may take a season like the one Watt had last year when he took the Defensive Player of the Year award to get Cleveland into the playoffs.

 

Cleveland Had Two Another Promising Performers On Defense

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who is starting his second NFL season, has been tabbed as someone who has a prime opportunity to emerge as a Pro Bowl-caliber player, not just now but also in the years to come.

He did well on Sunday, registering five tackles (three solo) and one tackle for loss.

In addition, safety Grant Delpit, another second-year man Browns fans are excited about, had an interception in the second quarter that led to the team’s first score of the day.

It’s only one game, but the pieces are there for Cleveland to surprise the NFL and gain some profound respect while Watson is out.

