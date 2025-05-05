Shedeur Sanders Shows Off Arm Strength In Workout Video

There were plenty of whispers about quarterback Shedeur Sanders potentially sliding down the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft in the weeks leading up to the event, but few could have expected him to fall all the way to the fifth round, where he would eventually be selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 144 overall pick.

His journey to prove everyone wrong has begun, and that starts with offseason workouts.

Sanders recently showed off his impressive arm strength in an on-field throwing session, with ESPN Cleveland sharing four clips from the recent workout.

Shedeur Sanders working 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/gpgMw6m6AX — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 5, 2025

The reason for Sanders’ slide hasn’t been fully established, but the belief is that it was due to a combination of some poor interviews, his father’s influence, his play processing ability and his middling athleticism.

That said, his production in college was outstanding, and he displayed impressive accuracy and enough arm strength to compete in the NFL.

He also exhibited a toughness that can’t be taught, as he took a beating week after week behind one of the worst offensive lines in the country.

This workout video likely won’t change anybody’s mind about him, but it’s a good sign that he is already working on getting better.

Cleveland’s starting quarterback job looks to be wide open with Sanders and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel set to join veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco in training camp.

It’s anybody’s guess who will start Week 1, and while it might not be Sanders, he is hard at work to make sure he will eventually take over as Cleveland’s next franchise QB.

