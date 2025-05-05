Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, May 5, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Shedeur Sanders Shows Off Arm Strength In Workout Video

Shedeur Sanders Shows Off Arm Strength In Workout Video

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Shedeur Sanders Shows Off Arm Strength In Workout Video
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

There were plenty of whispers about quarterback Shedeur Sanders potentially sliding down the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft in the weeks leading up to the event, but few could have expected him to fall all the way to the fifth round, where he would eventually be selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 144 overall pick.

His journey to prove everyone wrong has begun, and that starts with offseason workouts.

Sanders recently showed off his impressive arm strength in an on-field throwing session, with ESPN Cleveland sharing four clips from the recent workout.

The reason for Sanders’ slide hasn’t been fully established, but the belief is that it was due to a combination of some poor interviews, his father’s influence, his play processing ability and his middling athleticism.

That said, his production in college was outstanding, and he displayed impressive accuracy and enough arm strength to compete in the NFL.

He also exhibited a toughness that can’t be taught, as he took a beating week after week behind one of the worst offensive lines in the country.

This workout video likely won’t change anybody’s mind about him, but it’s a good sign that he is already working on getting better.

Cleveland’s starting quarterback job looks to be wide open with Sanders and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel set to join veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco in training camp.

It’s anybody’s guess who will start Week 1, and while it might not be Sanders, he is hard at work to make sure he will eventually take over as Cleveland’s next franchise QB.

NEXT:  Chris Simms Reveals What He Likes About Dillon Gabriel
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation