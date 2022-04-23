Browns Nation

Myles Garrett Recruiting Jadeveon Clowney Back To Browns

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

 

The 2022 offseason for the Cleveland Browns has featured three players from the 2021 team in what feel like endless sagas.

Those three players are Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, and Jadeveon Clowney.

Mayfield is under contract with the team, and a trade will eventually happen.

Landry and Clowney are free agents.

When the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, there were lingering thoughts that Landry, who was released by the Browns earlier in the offseason, would re-sign with the team.

That appears not to be the case because as recently as yesterday, Browns GM Andrew Berry had a short one-sentence statement about Landry.

That leaves Clowney, and Myles Garrett has been persistently cheering for the Browns to re-sign him.

 

Clowney Watch

Clowney watch has been ongoing since January, and Garrett spoke before the end of the season about wanting Clowney to return to the Browns for 2022.

Garrett let his social media do the talking yesterday when he once again tried to will a deal between Clowney and the Browns.

Posting a picture of himself and Clowney on the field in 2021, Garrett wrote the following message on Instagram:

“JOB NOT FINISHED”

Garrett speaks the truth.

 

What Is The Hold-Up?

For months, fans have been wondering what is delaying this deal from happening.

We know that Clowney wanted to test the free-agent waters, but free agency has been ongoing for over a month.

As recently as mid-April, we heard a deal was pending, but days have passed with no more news.

It is true that the Browns added depth with Chase Winovich, acquired from New England in the Mack Wilson trade, and more recently with the signing of free agent Isaac Rochell, but the dynamic duo of Garrett and Clowney is what everyone wants to see happen again in 2022.

Even Denzel Ward got in on the recruiting by saying this week:

“I would like to see Clowney back.”

Hopefully, the Browns make it happen soon!

