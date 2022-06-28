NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr. Painting

As if the Cleveland Browns do not have enough drama these days, former wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s recent purchase stirred even more.

OBJ purchased a custom painting of the Browns version of himself being helped off the ground by the Rams version of himself wearing his Super Bowl ring.

The artist goes by the name of Charlie Failure on Instagram.

OBJ got a painting of Rams OBJ helping Browns OBJ off the ground pic.twitter.com/OGERQQMjUd — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) June 27, 2022

As expected, there were reactions.

Rams Love It

Of course, the Rams contingent thinks this is a great piece of art.

Rams Wire called it “awesome”.

It’s actually an awesome painting of OBJ https://t.co/eSeplU0Y7M — Rams Wire (@TheRamsWire) June 28, 2022

Browns Fans Have A Different Reaction

On the flip side, Browns fans who dealt with the brunt of the Odell Beckham Jr. and Odell Beckham Sr. drama during last season when OBJ was supposed to be all-in for the Browns had a different take.

Patrick W summed it up well.

He wrote:

“Is there a painting of his dad making a video of OBJ being a jerk?”

Is there a painting of his dad making a video of OBJ being a jerk? — Patrick W (@plw216) June 27, 2022

OBJ’s dad’s name came up more than once since he supposedly spearheaded the posting of that infamous 11-minute social media video last fall that called Baker Mayfield to task for his son’s performance.

Lol this painting is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen. I’m all about painting them as dysfunctional but OBJ did anything he could to get out of Cleveland including having his daddy “release” a worst of Baker video then proceeded to play the victim 😂😂 — 🐺 El Lupo 🤙 (@BuckCityJeff) June 28, 2022

Some fans still don’t buy the victimization of OBJ by the Browns as this painting seems to depict the Rams picking him up when he was down.

OBJ playing the “victim” card in Cleveland is comical. — SportsFan_73 (@atic_sports) June 28, 2022

In fact, Browns fans have suggestions that Browns OBJ should have implemented at the time that could have helped pick himself up.

Browns OBJ could have helped him self up if we would put effort in to the games and caught some passes that were catchable but didn’t wanna try for. — Money Dawg Drew (@MoneyDawgDrew) June 27, 2022

Money Dawg Drew suggested that he “put effort in to the games and caught some passes that were catchable but didn’t wanna try for.”

What About Giants OBJ?

If you wondered why Giants’ OBJ is noticeably absent from the painting, David Scott suggests the painting is not done.

He has a suggestion of how Giants OBJ should be incorporated.

There should be a Giants OBJ peeing like a dog on the Browns OBJ. This painting isn’t done yet — David Scott (@DavidScott4444) June 28, 2022

Conclusion

Maybe Nick Lloyd has the best take above all others.

That makes sense because like everything else, it’s all about him lol — Nick Lloyd (@NicholasALloyd) June 27, 2022

