NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr. Painting

Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns talks with a reporter prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.
As if the Cleveland Browns do not have enough drama these days, former wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s recent purchase stirred even more.

OBJ purchased a custom painting of the Browns version of himself being helped off the ground by the Rams version of himself wearing his Super Bowl ring.

The artist goes by the name of Charlie Failure on Instagram.

As expected, there were reactions.

 

Rams Love It

Of course, the Rams contingent thinks this is a great piece of art.

Rams Wire called it “awesome”.

 

Browns Fans Have A Different Reaction

On the flip side, Browns fans who dealt with the brunt of the Odell Beckham Jr. and Odell Beckham Sr. drama during last season when OBJ was supposed to be all-in for the Browns had a different take.

Patrick W summed it up well.

He wrote:

“Is there a painting of his dad making a video of OBJ being a jerk?”

OBJ’s dad’s name came up more than once since he supposedly spearheaded the posting of that infamous 11-minute social media video last fall that called Baker Mayfield to task for his son’s performance.

Some fans still don’t buy the victimization of OBJ by the Browns as this painting seems to depict the Rams picking him up when he was down.

In fact, Browns fans have suggestions that Browns OBJ should have implemented at the time that could have helped pick himself up.

Money Dawg Drew suggested that he “put effort in to the games and caught some passes that were catchable but didn’t wanna try for.”

 

What About Giants OBJ?

If you wondered why Giants’ OBJ is noticeably absent from the painting, David Scott suggests the painting is not done.

He has a suggestion of how Giants OBJ should be incorporated.

 

Conclusion

Maybe Nick Lloyd has the best take above all others.

He wrote:

“That makes sense because like everything else, it’s all about him lol.”

