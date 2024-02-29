Kevin Stefanski Makes Big Announcement About Browns Facilities

The Cleveland Browns are listening to their players.

Just one day after they ranked No. 23 in the NFLPA survey, they’re going to make their guys happy and do right by the players once and for all.

As announced by head coach Kevin Stefanski during his press conference at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine, they’re going to build a new weight room (via Brad Stainbrook on Twitter).

#Browns Kevin Stefanski announces the team will build a new weight room. Since 2020 it has been inside the already small field house. pic.twitter.com/O6wKB48AfM — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) February 28, 2024

The Browns’ current weight room has been inside their small field house since 2020, and the players were candid and ruthless about it.

The weight room was moved to the end of the field house during the COVID-19 pandemic and has stayed there ever since.

That eliminates 15 to 20 yards of an already small indoor field.

On top of that, the players believe the equipment is outdated and below average and that they can get better equipment and workouts outside of the team’s facility, which obviously doesn’t make any sense for a professional football team, let alone an NFL team.

The weight room got a D grade, and it has been a recurring issue and complaint by the players every single time they have to fill out this survey.

The Browns had a solid 2023 season, and the players have clearly bought in on their project.

They love the team and what they stand for, and they will continue to do their jobs like professionals regardless.

Still, it’s only right they have the proper equipment and space to be at their best on the field; those things matter and can make a difference.