Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Makes Big Announcement About Browns Facilities

Kevin Stefanski Makes Big Announcement About Browns Facilities

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are listening to their players.

Just one day after they ranked No. 23 in the NFLPA survey, they’re going to make their guys happy and do right by the players once and for all.

As announced by head coach Kevin Stefanski during his press conference at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine, they’re going to build a new weight room (via Brad Stainbrook on Twitter).

The Browns’ current weight room has been inside their small field house since 2020, and the players were candid and ruthless about it.

The weight room was moved to the end of the field house during the COVID-19 pandemic and has stayed there ever since.

That eliminates 15 to 20 yards of an already small indoor field.

On top of that, the players believe the equipment is outdated and below average and that they can get better equipment and workouts outside of the team’s facility, which obviously doesn’t make any sense for a professional football team, let alone an NFL team.

The weight room got a D grade, and it has been a recurring issue and complaint by the players every single time they have to fill out this survey.

The Browns had a solid 2023 season, and the players have clearly bought in on their project.

They love the team and what they stand for, and they will continue to do their jobs like professionals regardless.

Still, it’s only right they have the proper equipment and space to be at their best on the field; those things matter and can make a difference.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Former Cleveland Browns defender Hanford Dixon

Browns Legend Shares His Thoughts On Potential International Game

31 mins ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Plans with Deshaun Watson, Ken Dorsey

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Notes 1 Key Area Where Browns Showed Major Regression

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Criticized For 1 Aspect Of His Job

21 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Players Give Concerning Reviews To Browns In Recent Survey

22 hours ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Insider Notes Why Browns Could Trade No. 54 Overall Pick

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Video Shows Myles Garrett Working Out With NBA Superstar

1 day ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 31-21.

Andrew Berry Has Clear Message About Nick Chubb

1 day ago

Former Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson

Latest PFF Mock Draft Has Browns Drafting 1 WR

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan

Brian Callahan Makes An Admission On His Father Leaving The Browns

2 days ago

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley

Analyst Says 1 WR Is Too Expensive For The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

2 Key Browns Starters Expected To Test Free Agency

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Former Browns WR Explains Myles Garrett's Real Impact

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Tony Grossi Details Browns Potential Trade Plans

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Brian Hoyer

Fans React To Brian Hoyer’s Comments About Johnny Manziel

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns QBs Brian Hoyer and Johnny Manziel

Brian Hoyer Responds To Johnny Manziel Claims

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Tony Rizzo Predicts Unexpected Move For The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Predicts Major Change For Browns This Week

3 days ago

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins

Analyst Links 2 Top Defenders With The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

Analyst Says It's 'Imperative' Browns Figure Out What To Do With 1 Star

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Josh Cribbs Makes Strong Statement About Browns Fans

3 days ago

NFL logo

Andrew Berry Highlights Importance Of Buddy Young

3 days ago

Former Miami Dolphins pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah

Former Dolphins Defender Could Be On The Browns Radar

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Fans React To Wild Deshaun Watson Salary Cap Number

4 days ago

Browns Legend Shares His Thoughts On Potential International Game

No more pages to load