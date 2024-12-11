Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Nick Chubb Gets Honest About His Upcoming Free Agency

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The 3-10 Cleveland Browns obviously haven’t had the season they had envisioned, but the team is trying to find some positive footing over the home stretch to head into the offseason with some positive momentum.

One question the team has to deal with in the offseason is the pending free agency of star running back Nick Chubb, who recently opened up and got honest about his near future.

Chubb spoke about his upcoming free agency in a recent press conference and said “Cleveland means a lot to me” and added that he has started here and would love to finish here.

Chubb hasn’t put up his typical production since returning from the gruesome knee injury that ended his 2023 season and is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry this year across 93 carries.

Chubb will be 29 before the end of the season and it doesn’t make a lot of sense for a team going through a mini rebuild to pay an aging running back big money, but Chubb made it sound like he is more than open to a return during this press conference.

He has been the heart and soul of this offense for nearly a decade, but nobody would blame him for wanting to head elsewhere for a better chance at a Super Bowl.

It would be tough to envision a world without Chubb on the Browns, but that reality could be approaching.

If these are the last few games in a Browns uniform for Chubb, hopefully, he can go out with a bang.

