Nick Chubb Hints At New Role Within Browns Offense

By

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

There is little doubt that the Cleveland Browns‘ offense will look different this season.

Kevin Stefanski is expected to join the 21st-century NFL with a pass-heavy attack behind his franchise quarterback.

And Deshaun Watson is anxious to show what he can do after a disappointing couple of years.

But perennial All-Pro Nick Chubb thinks his role will change, too (via WEWS’ Camryn Justice).

Chubb has seen a lot of passes thrown his way in training camp so far.

When asked if he might be enough of a receiving threat to help open up the offense, Chubb was hopeful.

Chubb conceded that the regular season offense might not match what we’ve seen in camp.

But he is ready to be more than a first and second-down back in the new-look offense.

Cleveland recently signed veteran Jordan Wilkins to fill in for the injured Jerome Ford.

But Wilkins can be a third-down back if Stefanski falls into old habits.

For his part, Stefanski also teased a third-down role for his star rusher.

And Chubb leaves little doubt he is ready, willing, and able.

In his first three seasons under Stefanski, Chubb’s touch count was carefully monitored.

So the real question is not which downs the running back plays, but how many.

With Watson behind center, Chubb could see more targets regardless of the down.

And any way the ball ends up in Chubb’s hands is alright with Browns fans.

