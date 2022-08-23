Nick Chubb Holds A Massive Lead In A Dynamic Category

The Cleveland Browns did not waste time in holding on to running back Nick Chubb.

When his rookie contract was about to end, the Browns signed him to a three-year, $36 million contract extension.

Out of that value, Chubb will get $20 million in guaranteed money which includes a $12 million signing bonus.

Chubb is worthy of that extension because he has been sensational for the Browns.

The former Georgia standout has delivered his best for the Browns ever since he was drafted in 2018.

He could have had 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first four seasons if he did not fall four yards short in his rookie year.

Aside from piling up the yards, he has never gone below eight rushing touchdowns in a season.

For that reason, the three-time Pro Bowler also leads the league in an impressive category.

Most Rushes of 20+ Yards Since 2018: Nick Chubb 46

Lamar Jackson 34

Derrick Henry 32

Saquon Barkley 27 How many yards will Nick Chubb rack up this year?🤔 pic.twitter.com/3NnQ7vl9mF — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 19, 2022

CBS Sports HQ tweets that Chubb has the most rushes of at least 20 yards since 2018.

His 46 big-gain runs are way more than what Lamar Jackson (34), Derrick Henry (32), and Saquon Barkley (27) have produced.

Browns Will Expect More From Chubb

Just like in previous seasons, the Browns will heavily rely on Chubb because he has proven himself to become an elite weapon on offense.

Likewise, Deshaun Watson‘s absence will make him an important player this season.

Jacoby Brissett will still facilitate the Browns’ passing game with Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Njoku, and Amari Cooper.

But if their aerial attack isn’t working, it is comforting to have a talented running back in Chubb.

Their offensive line also would also love to create gaps for Chubb to exploit.

With Watson sidelined for 11 games, Chubb might be aiming for his best season in the NFL.

It’s not impossible to see that happen given his worth to the squad.