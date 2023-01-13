Browns Nation

NicK Chubb Is A Finalist For FedEx Ground Player Of The Year

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb had a great 2022 season.

And the individual honors are rolling in to commemorate it.

The latest is the announcement that Chubb is a finalist for the 2022 FedEx Ground Player of the Year.

Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry are the other finalists.

Jacobs won the FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks, 12 and 13.

 

Vote For Chubb On NFL.com!

Online voting is open on the NFL website.

Click the link and select Chubb.

The ballot also includes the FedEx Air Player of the Year candidates (Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Patrick Mahomes).

The winners (ground and air) are announced at the NFL Honors broadcast on February 9, 2023.

 

Second Award Of The Day For Chubb

Chubb was named a second-team All-Pro for the 2022 season.

That is new territory for Chubb who surprisingly has never been named an All-Pro in his five NFL seasons.

 

Chubb’s Prolific Season Was Overshadowed By Disappointment

The 2022 Browns team was a disappointment.

It is that simple.

Chubb’s career-first efforts of rushing for over 1,500 yards (and joining Jim Brown as the only Brown to do so) were certainly eclipsed by a team that was very inconsistent.

He is 27 years old so the time is now for the Browns to put together the players and coaches to allow Chubb and the Browns to both succeed.

In reality, the Browns need 53 Nick Chubbs, but unfortunately, that is not possible.

