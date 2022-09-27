Browns Nation

Report: Myles Garrett Is Out Of The Hospital

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on as he walks off the field after a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns fans have been concerned about the lack of information following defensive end Myles Garrett‘s single car accident on Monday afternoon following the team’s first practice since their Week 3 Thursday night victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As previously reported, Garrett and a female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is providing a Tuesday morning update to the story.

 

What Pelissero Is Reporting

Garrett is home from the hospital.

He was discharged late Monday night.

Pelissero is also reporting that the accident was caused by Garrett swerving to avoid an animal on a wet road.

He then overcorrected causing the car to flip multiple times.

 

More Tests Coming

Garrett’s agent Nicole Lynn issued a statement on Monday evening that also indicated that everyone was in a waiting period “to learn the extent of his injuries.”

However, the extent of his injuries remains unclear.

Pelissero indicates there are “more tests coming”.

Because he was discharged, it would imply these could be precautionary tests, but we really do not know.

We also do not know the status of Garrett’s passenger though the previous reporting indicated that she suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the accident.

Best wishes to Garrett and his passenger for a complete recovery from a very scary situation that could have been so much worse.

Garrett Bush said it well in a Monday evening Tweet.

“Prayers go out to Myles Garrett & his family. Its only by the grace of God the he and the passenger in the car walked away from that crash alive. Encouraging him to take all the time he needs to get back on the field. He don’t need to prove how tough he is and rush back.”

