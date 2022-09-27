Report: Myles Garrett Is Out Of The Hospital

Cleveland Browns fans have been concerned about the lack of information following defensive end Myles Garrett‘s single car accident on Monday afternoon following the team’s first practice since their Week 3 Thursday night victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As previously reported, Garrett and a female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is providing a Tuesday morning update to the story.

What Pelissero Is Reporting

Garrett is home from the hospital.

He was discharged late Monday night.

#Browns star Myles Garrett was discharged from the hospital Monday night, per source. More tests coming. The good news is Garrett’s injuries aren’t life-threatening. He swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected. Car flipped multiple times. Could’ve been worse. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 27, 2022

Pelissero is also reporting that the accident was caused by Garrett swerving to avoid an animal on a wet road.

He then overcorrected causing the car to flip multiple times.

More Tests Coming

Garrett’s agent Nicole Lynn issued a statement on Monday evening that also indicated that everyone was in a waiting period “to learn the extent of his injuries.”

However, the extent of his injuries remains unclear.

Pelissero indicates there are “more tests coming”.

Because he was discharged, it would imply these could be precautionary tests, but we really do not know.

We also do not know the status of Garrett’s passenger though the previous reporting indicated that she suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the accident.

Best wishes to Garrett and his passenger for a complete recovery from a very scary situation that could have been so much worse.

Garrett Bush said it well in a Monday evening Tweet.

