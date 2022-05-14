Browns Nation

Nick Chubb Reacts To Jarvis Landry Signing With Saints

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

On Friday, it became official that the Jarvis Landry era with the Cleveland Browns was over.

Landry signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

He was considered one of the leaders in changing the culture when he arrived in Cleveland in 2018 after spending four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

A member of that 2018 team with Jarvis Landry was Nick Chubb who was the team’s second-round (No. 35 overall) pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Landry and Chubb are great friends so that is the main reason we heard Chubb be so vocal about losing his teammate.

 

What Chubb Said

Chubb praised Landry.

He said:

“That’s my boy. He’s been here since I’ve been here. We came in together, so we’ve been through everything together. A great teammate, great person, and I won’t be playing with him anymore, but he’s still one of my best friends, one of my brothers, so that won’t change from that perspective. But he’s a great player and they got a good guy down there in New Orleans.”

Ironically, Landry and Chubb will meet again on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns host the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve for a 1:00 PM matchup.

 

What Chubb Has Been Up To

On Friday, May 13, Chubb ran his first-ever youth football camp in Cleveland.

Not surprisingly, it was well-attended as Chubb is a fan favorite for kids and adults.

The normally reserved Chubb is even spotted smiling in a group photo.

Myles Garrett is not the only player tearing it up in the gym; Chubb is also.

Earlier this week, fans conveyed both wonder and fear (that he would injure himself) when a video surfaced of Chubb squatting 675 pounds with relative ease.

A healthy and dominant Nick Chubb in 2022 is exactly what the Browns need for 17 games.

 

 

