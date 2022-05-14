Nick Chubb Reacts To Jarvis Landry Signing With Saints

On Friday, it became official that the Jarvis Landry era with the Cleveland Browns was over.

Landry signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

For Jarvis Landry and the #Saints, it’s expected to be a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. A chance to go home, show he’s healthy and get back to the market next March, when Landry will be 30. @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/OcrUHC8XRt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 13, 2022

He was considered one of the leaders in changing the culture when he arrived in Cleveland in 2018 after spending four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

A member of that 2018 team with Jarvis Landry was Nick Chubb who was the team’s second-round (No. 35 overall) pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Landry and Chubb are great friends so that is the main reason we heard Chubb be so vocal about losing his teammate.

What Chubb Said

Chubb praised Landry.

Nick Chubb held his youth football camp today and he reacts to the news that his former teammate Jarvis Landry is heading to the Saints. @wkyc @WKYCSports pic.twitter.com/RhJICV1h3O — David Kinder II (@davidkinderii) May 13, 2022

He said:

“That’s my boy. He’s been here since I’ve been here. We came in together, so we’ve been through everything together. A great teammate, great person, and I won’t be playing with him anymore, but he’s still one of my best friends, one of my brothers, so that won’t change from that perspective. But he’s a great player and they got a good guy down there in New Orleans.”

Ironically, Landry and Chubb will meet again on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns host the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve for a 1:00 PM matchup.

What Chubb Has Been Up To

On Friday, May 13, Chubb ran his first-ever youth football camp in Cleveland.

Not surprisingly, it was well-attended as Chubb is a fan favorite for kids and adults.

#Browns RB Nick Chubb said it was time for him to host a youth football camp in NE Ohio. His first was today at Benedictine H.S. pic.twitter.com/ci2nSE5OYi — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) May 13, 2022

The normally reserved Chubb is even spotted smiling in a group photo.

Some shots of #Browns RB Nick Chubb from his youth camp that he hosted. pic.twitter.com/7OhWEoL88d — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) May 13, 2022

Myles Garrett is not the only player tearing it up in the gym; Chubb is also.

Earlier this week, fans conveyed both wonder and fear (that he would injure himself) when a video surfaced of Chubb squatting 675 pounds with relative ease.

675-pound squat 😳 Nick Chubb is built different (via @ZachCubb10) pic.twitter.com/OTAEr0n5MW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 9, 2022

A healthy and dominant Nick Chubb in 2022 is exactly what the Browns need for 17 games.