Nick Chubb Reveals A ‘Monumental Moment’ For Him This Past Year

The 1-5 Cleveland Browns need a shot in the arm in the worst way, and they just might be lucky enough to get one soon with star running back Nick Chubb nearing a return from the devastating knee injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

For an offense that still hasn’t scored more than 18 points in a game, bringing Chubb back can’t come soon enough, and the star RB recently revealed what “monumental moment” he went through that let him know he could come back from his injury.

Browns Film Breakdown shared a clip from a recent Chubb interview where he said, “The first time I ran, I knew I’d be back It was just a monumental moment for me.”

"The first time I ran, I knew I'd be back. It was just a monumental moment for me." Nick Chubb on when he knew he'd still be able to get back to playing football again 🙌pic.twitter.com/ZdbkkyTx9i — Browns Film Breakdown (@BrownsFilmBDN) October 16, 2024

Chubb is a man of few words, but it’s clear how much this meant to him and because of the player and the worker he is, few doubted he’d have any problem returning from the injury.

The question now becomes how similar will he look to the old Chubb.

This offense has been one of the worst in the league due to the passing game struggling to generate any sort of consistency and the offensive line being injured and underperforming, but Jerome Ford did a solid job in the running game filling in for Chubb and was a lone bright spot on an offense full of darkness.

At 1-5, hope is bleak and the vibes are at rock bottom, but Browns fans will be hoping Chubb can help turn this season around before things get any darker.

