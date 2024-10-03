Nick Chubb Reveals His Return To Practice ‘Felt Like A Dream’

The Cleveland Browns have been without their top running back for more than a year as Nick Chubb rehabbed his surgically repaired knee.

This week, Chubb returned to practice on the same field as his teammates for the first time in over 12 months, giving both Chubb and the Browns a boost.

Analyst Camryn Justice shared Chubb’s thoughts in a video she posted to X, a video clip in which Chubb acknowledged how surreal the feeling was.

“It didn’t feel real,” Chubb said, adding, “It felt like a dream. I’ve been battling this for a while now, so it was great to get all of that off my shoulders and finally get back out there.”

#Browns RB Nick Chubb said it "felt like a dream" to be back at practice with his guys. pic.twitter.com/n7D4M7J3CD — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 3, 2024

For his part, Chubb was excited to return to action on the field with his teammates.

“It felt good to get back out there with the guys,” Chubb said, adding, “It’s been almost a complete year, so it’s been a long time of me not being out there … I’ve been doing things on my own for a while now.”

The four-time Pro Bowl running back was removed from the Physically Unable to Play (PUP) list on Wednesday just before he returned to practice.

Cleveland’s running game has been hit-or-miss during his time away from the field this season as the Browns have focused their offense around a pass-friendly scheme that Ken Dorsey implemented this offseason.

Still, Chubb’s return could lead to significant changes in the team’s philosophy and a resurgence in the rushing attack again in Cleveland.

NEXT:

Jim Schwartz Sends Strong Message To Defensive Players