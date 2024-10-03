Jim Schwartz Sends Strong Message To Defensive Players

After a historic defensive effort in 2023, the Cleveland Browns’ defense has been middle of the pack to start the season.

Cleveland allowed 20 points in the first half of the season-opening loss to Dallas, and since then has allowed no more than 21 points in each of the next three games.

This weekend’s test against the Washington Commanders and their high-octane offense will perhaps be the team’s biggest challenge yet, and it provides defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz an opportunity to help his unit regain its confidence.

Analyst Dary Ruiter shared Schwartz’s comments from Thursday’s press conference on X as the defensive coordinator sent a strong message to his charges for the upcoming games.

“We shouldn’t have to get kicked in the teeth to start playing,” Schwartz said.

Cleveland has looked great in spurts this season, including the second half of the Cowboys contest when the team held the Cowboys to just two field goals.

Against Jacksonville, the Browns played well in the first half, forcing two straight punts before yielding a field goal despite a long 11-play, 66-yard drive just before the end of the half.

Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders physically punished Cleveland’s defense, running for 152 total yards after gaining only 151 rushing yards through the first three games combined.

Cleveland had no answer to the Raiders’ running game throughout the contest, allowing running back Alexandar Mattison to reel off multiple long runs while Zamir White (who finished with 17 carries for 50 yards) broke through for a 17-yard gain last weekend.

