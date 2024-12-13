Key Browns Defender Is Expected To Play On Sunday

Cleveland received more good news concerning the health of one of their players this week.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a neck injury against the Baltimore Ravens in October, but reports from the coaches and analysts suggest that the talented player is improving each week.

That’s not the only positive news Cleveland announced about their injured players, however.

The Browns also revealed that defensive tackle Mike Hall – the team’s 2024 NFL Draft second-round selection – would return to the practice field, allowing him to continue developing his game in the team’s final weeks of practices.

Hall took that good news a step further on Thursday as he revealed his expectations for the team’s Week 15 contest against the Kanas City Chiefs.

“Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. (knee) said he expects to play Sunday vs. the Chiefs in his first game back after 4 games on IR,” insider Mary Kay Cabot said.

Hall has played in just four games this season for the Browns.

The defensive tackle started the 2024 campaign on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt list as he faced off-the-field issues concerning alleged domestic violence in August.

Those concerns were addressed by the court system as his charges were dropped.

Still, the league suspended him for the first five games of the year.

Hall finally suited up for his first game in 2024 against Philadelphia in Week 6, earning one tackle in the 20-16 loss.

He was injured during the Chargers game, suffering a knee issue against Los Angeles that sidelined him until this week.

According to Pro Football Reference, Hall has played 127 total snaps in the four games he’s participated in thus far.

