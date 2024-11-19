Nick Chubb Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Steelers Since His Injury

Last year’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a defining moment in Nick Chubb’s career.

The star running back suffered a gruesome injury.

He was forced to miss the remainder of the season and the first half of this one, and he’s still working his way back to full strength.

Even so, when asked whether that gave him more motivation ahead of their Thursday night date, he wasn’t moved at all.

As Scott Petrak of Browns Zone reported, Chubb stated that this game didn’t carry any additional weight for him.

#Browns Nick Chubb said he won't be more emotional facing #Steelers for first time since injury against them last season.

Of course, divisional matchups are crucial games regardless, so it’s not like he needed additional motivation to be at his best.

Chubb hasn’t been the same explosive, tackle-breaking back of old.

He’s rushed 53 times for 163 yards and one touchdown, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry, which is far below his career average of 5.2.

Then again, it’s not all entirely on him.

For starters, the Browns have struggled with subpar offensive line play for most of the season.

The passing game has been inefficient, causing Chubb to face stacked boxes frequently.

Even so, some are worried about his future and whether he’ll eventually return to his former level.

Running backs tend to fall from grace sooner and more notoriously than the average player.

And with so much wear and tear and two major knee injuries dating back to his days in college, he might be nearing the beginning of the end.

