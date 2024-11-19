Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Plans At LT

The end of the season can’t come fast enough for the Cleveland Browns.

The team hasn’t fared well on the field and has had to deal with many injuries in multiple positions.

Notably, Dawand Jones was the last player to join this list.

He suffered a fractured ankle in the road loss to the New Orleans Saints.

He had just taken over as the team’s starting left tackle, filling in for the injured and out-of-favor Jedrick Wills.

However, the team will now have no choice but to turn back to the veteran.

According to a report by Andrew Siciliano, HC Kevin Stefanski claimed that Willis would “try to practice,” adding that it’s unlikely that they will start the recently-signed Geron Christian.

Kevin Stefanski says Jed Wills "is going to try" to practice today. Geron Christian is not an option to start at LT. "Unlikely." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 19, 2024

Even so, that might not be the wisest decision.

Wills, who infamously claimed that he made a “business decision” not to play vs. the Baltimore Ravens because of an injury and subsequentially lost his starting job, is still dealing with an injury.

According to the Browns’ estimated injury report, he would’ve been a non-participant in practice on Monday.

At this point, it just doesn’t make sense to risk further injury, even if Wills isn’t part of their plans for the future.

Things haven’t gone well for the Browns this season.

The fans have gone through a lot.

And with just a handful of weeks left, perhaps this team will be better off giving younger players a chance to show their skills and what they have.

