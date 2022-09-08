Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Nick Chubb Shared The Perfect Baker Mayfield Comment

Nick Chubb Shared The Perfect Baker Mayfield Comment

By

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a handoff to Nick Chubb #24 during the first half of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will face the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

It could have been like any other game, if not for Baker Mayfield being the Panthers’ starting quarterback.

Mayfield was traded by the Browns to the Panthers in July in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

That selection could become a fourth-rounder if Mayfield plays 70 percent of the snap.

If he does well for Carolina, he could be on his way to that target.

While he declared that it wouldn’t be a revenge game, defeating his former team would make him feel better.

Despite being the number one pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and leading the squad to their first playoff stint in almost two decades, the Browns parted ways with Mayfield after signing Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million deal.

Even if Watson will serve a suspension for violating the league’s conduct policy, the Browns still went with Jacoby Brissett instead of Mayfield.

But with the main storyline already written by circumstance, running back Nick Chubb gave his take on the Browns-Panthers matchup.

Tom Withers of the Associated Press tweeted, “Chubb on what he expects from Mayfield. ‘We all know Baker, so I don’t know what to expect.’”

 

Nothing Wrong With Chubb’s Statement

The three-time Pro Bowler describes Mayfield’s gameplay, which could be volatile.

One day, he could be an accurate play-caller and collect 300 yards and multiple touchdown passes.

At times, Mayfield struggles to find the mark, often resulting in a defeat.

Chubb is a man of few words, but he speaks from the heart.

He didn’t mean any ill will toward his former teammate.

All he’s saying is that Mayfield can either look like an All-Pro or a bust against them.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Browns Must End A Pitiful Week 1 Streak
Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos practices with his team during training camp at UCHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Englewood, Colorado.
Browns Had Opportunity To Trade For Russell Wilson
Philadelphia Eagles v Cleveland Browns
Projecting The Browns Win Total For The 2022 Season

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Browns Must End A Pitiful Week 1 Streak

No more pages to load