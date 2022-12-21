Nick Chubb Shares His True Feelings About Jarvis Landry

In addition to the weather forecast, the other top storyline for the Cleveland Browns on Saturday when they host the New Orleans Saints is the return of Jarvis Landry.

Landry was beloved by fans and players during his four seasons in Cleveland (from 2018-2021).

He is ranked 15th all-time in franchise history with 3,560 receiving yards.

In advance of the reunion, Nick Chubb talked recently about the impact Landry had on the Browns teams during those years.

What Nick Chubb Said

When asked if things would be different if Landry was with the 2022 Browns team, without hesitation Chubb said:

“For sure. Definitely, if we had Jarvis here, it would be amazing. Great teammate. I think he had a big impact on the culture around here.”

Landry’s emotional speech to his teammates in the 2018 Hard Knocks docuseries is forever etched in Browns fans’ minds.

David Njoku Concurred

David Njoku agreed with Nick Chubb regarding Landry’s role in the culture change in Cleveland.

He credited Landry for creating a “mentality and mindset” to “push through adversity.”

Denzel Ward Wishes Landry Was Still A Cleveland Brown

Even players on the other side of the ball had a huge admiration for Landry.

Denzel Ward went so far as to say that he wishes Landry was still with the Browns.

Ward called him a “leader on and off the field.”

Fans will certainly cheer for Landry on Saturday.

No matter how far he ventures away from Cleveland, Jarvis Landry will always be a Brown in fans’ minds and hearts.