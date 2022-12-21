Browns Nation News And Notes (12/21/22)

It is Wednesday, December 21, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for a frigid game on Saturday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium against the New Orleans Saints.

News related to the game headlines the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Goodbye White: Brown Facemasks Are Back

Brad Stainbrook reported on Tuesday that the team is changing the color of the helmet facemasks back to brown.

The #Browns are changing back to the brown facemasks for this week. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) December 20, 2022

They were white for the Ravens game, and they went 1-0 so it is not clear why they are changing back so quickly.

Two Justin Tucker misses? Must be the glow from the Browns glorious white facemasks. pic.twitter.com/NXIeBaGrCe — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) December 17, 2022

The white was a throwback to the Kardiac Kids days, and fans and players seem to really like the clean look.

2. Browns’ Defensive Efficiency Is Improving

Jake Trotter is reporting that after Week 16, the Browns’ defensive efficiency is now ranked 17th.

That is a far cry from the 31st ranking they had in mid-October.

The #Browns now rank 17th in defensive efficiency; they were 31st in mid-October — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 19, 2022

3. Ethan Pocic Is Back From IR

Ethan Pocic has returned from injured reserve after missing four games.

Coach Stefanski has indicated that he has “a good chance to play Saturday” according to Jake Trotter.

Stefanski adds that center Ethan Pocic has a good chance to play Saturday, after coming off IR — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 20, 2022

His knee injury was painful for the entire offensive line who did not play as well in his absence.

The #Browns offensive line ranks almost dead last in the NFL since Ethan Pocic went down with a knee injury… — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) December 14, 2022

4. David Njoku Makes A Big Statement

David Njoku believes that his partnership with Deshaun Watson could accomplish similar feats as the legendary tight end-quarterback duo in Kansas City, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

He believes “it’s only a matter of time.”

David Njoku said that he and Deshaun Watson can do similar things to Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. “It’s only a matter of time.”#Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) December 20, 2022

Those are big aspirations and hopefully attainable for the pair.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!