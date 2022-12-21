Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/21/22)

By

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, December 21, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for a frigid game on Saturday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium against the New Orleans Saints.

News related to the game headlines the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Goodbye White: Brown Facemasks Are Back

Brad Stainbrook reported on Tuesday that the team is changing the color of the helmet facemasks back to brown.

They were white for the Ravens game, and they went 1-0 so it is not clear why they are changing back so quickly.

The white was a throwback to the Kardiac Kids days, and fans and players seem to really like the clean look.

 

2. Browns’ Defensive Efficiency Is Improving

Jake Trotter is reporting that after Week 16, the Browns’ defensive efficiency is now ranked 17th.

That is a far cry from the 31st ranking they had in mid-October.

 

3. Ethan Pocic Is Back From IR

Ethan Pocic has returned from injured reserve after missing four games.

Coach Stefanski has indicated that he has “a good chance to play Saturday” according to Jake Trotter.

His knee injury was painful for the entire offensive line who did not play as well in his absence.

 

4. David Njoku Makes A Big Statement

David Njoku believes that his partnership with Deshaun Watson could accomplish similar feats as the legendary tight end-quarterback duo in Kansas City, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

He believes “it’s only a matter of time.”

Those are big aspirations and hopefully attainable for the pair.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

 

