Tim Couch’s Postworkout Photo Captures Fans’ Attention

By

tim couch
Mandatory Credit: Todd Warshaw/Icon SMI

 

It has been a little while since we have heard or seen anything from former Cleveland Browns quarterback Tim Couch.

Couch is the first of the legion of Browns quarterbacks on the roster since the team returned in 1999.

His jersey is the infamous one used and photographed when listing the names of all of those Browns quarterbacks who came after him.

It pops up during various historic events, most recently when the Queen of England passed away in September.

The public’s perception of Couch changed after he posted a picture of his physique post-workout.

Couch’s chronological age is 45, but some on social media could not believe it.

 

The Photo

Couch is ripped, and that is an understatement.

One person posted the photo saying he was 46, and Couch quickly corrected him.

Couch even answered questions about how he is staying in such great shape.

When asked if he lifts weights, Couch answered:

“Just push-ups and shake weight.”

Couch is enjoying the moment and clearly messing with the people because it does not seem as though shake weights would produce those results.

Twitter user Marcus Walters wins the prize for the comment of the day.

He asked:

“You coming back? Tb is still going. You got this.”

Couch did not answer, but it is funny to note that Couch is just three days older than Tom Brady.

He was born on July 31, 1977, and Brady was born on August 3, 1977.

It is great to see Couch so healthy; perhaps he should market his workouts and diet, ala Brady.

