Nick Harris Ready To Step Into Starter Role For Browns

There has been so much talk during the 2022 offseason about the Cleveland Browns changing quarterbacks that it is almost lost in the shuffle that the Browns will have a new center this season also.

Longtime center J.C. Tretter was released so the Browns’ 2020 fifth-round draft pick Nick Harris is expected to earn the starting job.

Harris already has some valuable game experience, particularly against Green Bay in 2021.

On Wednesday, he talked about the preparation for his new role.

Here are some of the key points he made.

1. Grateful To Past and Current Teammates and Coaching Staff

Harris was the first one to credit Tretter’s impact on his development.

#Browns C Nick Harris said he learned a lot from JC Tretter and feels he's ready to be the starting center

He says Tretter “showed me the ropes”.

Since his release, Tretter reached out to Harris and told him to stay in touch if he needs anything.

Harris talked about the example, work ethic, and team skills of Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and Chris Hubbard.

Though they do not play center, he believes there is something to gain from watching these veterans go about their business.

Harris also is grateful to be coached by “one of the best offensive line coaches in the game” in Bill Callahan.

2. Happy To Be Back At Work And Getting The Reps

He talks about getting the reps and working on the timing and cohesiveness with the team.

The reality is that Harris has been working the entire offseason to prepare for his new role.

Center Nick Harris eats 7,000 calories per day and has added 16 lbs of muscle in the off-season.

In Episode 3 of Building the Browns, we learned that Harris worked with the strength and conditioning coaching staff the entire offseason.

He has gained about 16 pounds of muscle and has worked on his mobility.

3. Shared Some Of His Personal Highlights From The Bahamas Trip

Harris was asked to share his thoughts about last week’s Bahamas trip.

He confessed that he never traveled to the Bahamas before calling it a long flight from the West Coast; he is a native Californian.

With the timing of the trip, the ongoing investigations, and the past speculation of division between offense and defense on the #browns , how do you feel about the trip to the Bahamas?

Harris said the football work including walkthroughs and the team-building activities made him feel “locked-in” with the 2022 Browns offense.

Conclusion

There were several instances when Harris mentioned feeling like he belongs and competing against himself to improve.

Harris has the perfect attitude to take on this new challenge, and Browns fans hope he is a huge success in filling the large shoes of J.C. Tretter.