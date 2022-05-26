Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Nick Harris Ready To Step Into Starter Role For Browns

Nick Harris Ready To Step Into Starter Role For Browns

By

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (53) on the field during drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 29, 2020, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

There has been so much talk during the 2022 offseason about the Cleveland Browns changing quarterbacks that it is almost lost in the shuffle that the Browns will have a new center this season also.

Longtime center J.C. Tretter was released so the Browns’ 2020 fifth-round draft pick Nick Harris is expected to earn the starting job.

Harris already has some valuable game experience, particularly against Green Bay in 2021.

On Wednesday, he talked about the preparation for his new role.

Here are some of the key points he made.

 

1. Grateful To Past and Current Teammates and Coaching Staff

Harris was the first one to credit Tretter’s impact on his development.

He says Tretter “showed me the ropes”.

Since his release, Tretter reached out to Harris and told him to stay in touch if he needs anything.

Harris talked about the example, work ethic, and team skills of Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and Chris Hubbard.

Though they do not play center, he believes there is something to gain from watching these veterans go about their business.

Harris also is grateful to be coached by “one of the best offensive line coaches in the game” in Bill Callahan.

 

2. Happy To Be Back At Work And Getting The Reps

He talks about getting the reps and working on the timing and cohesiveness with the team.

The reality is that Harris has been working the entire offseason to prepare for his new role.

In Episode 3 of Building the Browns, we learned that Harris worked with the strength and conditioning coaching staff the entire offseason.

He has gained about 16 pounds of muscle and has worked on his mobility.

 

3. Shared Some Of His Personal Highlights From The Bahamas Trip

Harris was asked to share his thoughts about last week’s Bahamas trip.

He confessed that he never traveled to the Bahamas before calling it a long flight from the West Coast; he is a native Californian.

Harris said the football work including walkthroughs and the team-building activities made him feel “locked-in” with the 2022 Browns offense.

 

Conclusion

There were several instances when Harris mentioned feeling like he belongs and competing against himself to improve.

Harris has the perfect attitude to take on this new challenge, and Browns fans hope he is a huge success in filling the large shoes of J.C. Tretter.

Recent News

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (5/26/22)
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 23, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
Is Signing David Njoku Long-Term The Right Move?
Michael Smith Sees Deshaun Watson Getting Suspended For At Least A Year

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/26/22)

No more pages to load