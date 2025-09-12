Nick Saban Rips Browns Player For Derrick Henry Comments

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens have found their latest talking point ahead of Sunday’s divisional clash.

Browns safety Grant Delpit reignited his rivalry with Ravens running back Derrick Henry, boldly claiming the 6-foot-3, 252-pound bruiser isn’t difficult to tackle.

Delpit was asked on Thursday about the challenge of bringing down the powerful runner.

His response was immediate and confident. “Not hard,” Delpit said without hesitation.

Word quickly reached Henry, who offered his own pointed response to the Cleveland defender’s assessment. “We’ll see on Sunday,” Henry said.

The exchange caught the attention of Nick Saban, Henry’s former Alabama coach, who jumped to his star player’s defense during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I don’t even know which Cleveland Browns guy said that, but if they had to practice everyday against this guy, I guarantee you they’d be the first ones to say, ‘I ain’t tackling his a** everyday,'” Saban said.

Saban also shared a story highlighting Henry’s dedication during his freshman year at Alabama. During a blitz pickup drill, Henry missed his assignment and drew criticism from coaches.

He later admitted to Saban that he had never learned pass protection in high school, where his role was simply to take handoffs and run. Henry promised to master the skill and delivered on that commitment.

When McAfee mentioned that Delpit played at LSU, Saban’s expression changed noticeably.

He asked how many times LSU beat Alabama during Henry’s career, knowing the answer favored his former team.

Alabama defeated LSU three straight years from 2013 to 2015, including Henry’s dominant 210-yard, three-touchdown performance in the final matchup.

From Cleveland’s perspective, Delpit showed exactly the confidence expected before a divisional battle.

No player enters a heated rivalry admitting fear of the opposition. If the Browns manage to contain Henry on Sunday, Delpit’s bold prediction will provide the perfect storyline.

