Voice Of The Browns Shares His Thoughts On Recent Cleveland Signing

The Cleveland Browns certainly didn’t want their backup quarterback to be a distraction or big talking point, but here we are.

Just when everybody thought they were ready to run it back with Joe Flacco, they shockingly made a run at Jameis Winston.

On the surface, this could seem like a no-brainer move, as Winston is almost a decade younger than Flacco.

On top of that, he seems to fit the mold of Cleveland’s offense better, as he’s an athletic and mobile quarterback, such as Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, so Kevin Stefanski and the front office clearly have a mold.

Nonetheless, the Browns’ radio play-by-play announcer Jim Donovan also believes there’s another layer to this signing (via WKCY Channel 3 on YouTube).

Talking on his show, he pointed out the fact that Watson will enter the third year of his contract and that the Browns desperately need to make things work.

Some people believe Watson isn’t worth the $230 million they gave him fully guaranteed.

So, if he were to struggle coming back from injury and in the first game of the season, Browns fans could start calling for Flacco to take his job, and that could be a “combustible situation.”

That makes plenty of sense.

The Browns are looking to protect their investment.

They know the clock is running out, and Watson won’t have the benefit of the doubt anymore.

On the other hand, however, you should always go after the best player you can get, regardless of who feels uncomfortable about that, and professional athletes should be able to handle competition.