Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Numbers Show 1 Major Change For Browns Defense This Season

Numbers Show 1 Major Change For Browns Defense This Season

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry worked hard to address the Cleveland Browns‘ weakest link from last season.

With seven first-time Browns in the room, the defensive line is almost unrecognizable.

Myles Garrett, Jordan Elliott, and second-year end Alex Wright are the only holdovers.

And at least one Browns social media pundit noticed a big difference in the offing.

Nick Karns did the math and found that Garrett’s new supporting cast is more adept at rushing the passer.

Last year’s starters not named Myles contributed just seven sacks to the defense.

But Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Shelby Harris had 14.5 as a group in 2022.

And that was despite missing a total of seven games between them.

Karns didn’t even consider Ogbo Okoronkwo and his five sacks for the 2022 Houston Texans.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has big plans for “Obo” this year.

And it is expected that Okoronkwo will easily beat his career-high while lining up all around the front.

But the career-high Browns really want to see is from Myles Garrett.

Cleveland’s single-season sack record-holder is primed to raise the bar again.

Rushing from an outside position offers more one-on-one rushes, even without the tackles tying up blockers.

Elliott and Wright, along with rookies Siaki Ika and Isaiah McGuire, can’t help but get caught up in the frenzy.

And it’s only a matter of time before they break out under the tutelage of their veteran teammates.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joy Taylor Sends A Clear Message To Deshaun Watson, Browns

2 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Retain A Notable Preseason Standout

18 hours ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Cade York Has Reportedly Signed With A New Team

19 hours ago

Marquise Goodwin #19 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Marquise Goodwin Opens Up On His Recent Health Scare

1 day ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Reporter Tells Wild Story About Cade York's Missed Kicks

1 day ago

Austin Watkins Jr. #80 of the Cleveland Browns scores a 22-yard touchdown during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Speaks On The Future Of Austin Watkins Jr.

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Release Initial 53-Man Roster For 2023

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Deshaun Watson’s Mentality Coming Into This Season

2 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Analyst Has Surprising Prediction For Cade York

2 days ago

Austin Watkins Jr. #80 of the Cleveland Browns scores a 22-yard touchdown during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Analyst Predicts Austin Watkins' Role For Browns This Season

3 days ago

Marquise Goodwin #19 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Offers Big Update On Marquise Goodwin's Health

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Reportedly Trade For A New Kicker

3 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns after a successful field goal in the third quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Browns Have Reportedly Made A Final Decision On Cade York

3 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns misses a fourth quarter field goal during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 33-32.

Analyst Says Cade York's Miss Against Chiefs Was 'Good' For The Browns

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Discusses 'Disappointing' Cade York Missed FG

3 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement On Cade York's Future

3 days ago

Browns Nation Contributing Writer Has First Book Published

3 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns misses a fourth quarter field goal during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 33-32.

Kevin Stefanski Won't Name Cade York His Kicker For Week 1

4 days ago

browns helmets

NFL Insider Details Browns Trade With Patriots

4 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns misses a fourth quarter field goal during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 33-32.

Andrew Berry Makes Clear Statement On Cade York

5 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

Notable WR Reportedly Out For Chiefs Game

5 days ago

cleveland browns team records

3 Key Browns Players Won't Be Available Against Chiefs

5 days ago

Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after being sacked during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joshua Dobbs Breaks Silence After Cardinals Trade

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Explains The Importance Of Saturday's Game

6 days ago

Joy Taylor Sends A Clear Message To Deshaun Watson, Browns

No more pages to load