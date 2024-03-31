Browns Nation

Sunday, March 31, 2024
Browns Celebrate Offseason Addition On Special Day

Cleveland Browns DL Quinton Jefferson
Quinton Jefferson (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

 

He hasn’t been around for long, but the Cleveland Browns are thankful and excited to have Quinton Jefferson.

The former New York Jets DT signed a deal with the team in the offseason, so he’s now officially a part of the Dawg Pound.

That’s why the team took to Twitter to wish him a happy birthday, his first as a member of the organization.

Last season, Jefferson logged 34 tackles, four tackles for a loss, six sacks, 13 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery across 14 appearances (all starts).

He was a fifth-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, and he spent the first four years of his career there.

Then, he had brief stops with the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders before heading back to Pete Carroll’s team.

Now entering his ninth season in the league, he’s a proven veteran with 103 games under his belt (62 starts).

He’s logged 192 tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 77 quarterback hits, 26.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and nine passes defensed.

He’ll join the likes of reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, Za’Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, and Maurice Hurst II, adding even more depth to an already dominant defensive line.

Jim Schwartz helped the Browns have one of the strongest defensive units in the game, and they should only get better with another full offseason under his tutelage, so it’s an exciting time to be a Cleveland Browns fan, and let’s hope Jefferson can make a big impact in Berea.

Sauce Gardner Names Browns WR Among The Best In The NFL
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

