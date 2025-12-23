Numbers Show How Browns Rookie Is Something Special

The Cleveland Browns have been subject to a lot of scrutiny throughout the 2025 NFL season. From frustrations about the quarterback position to coaching struggles and everything in between, there’s been no shortage of negativity surrounding this team, both from the fanbase and the media at large.

Despite some of these shortcomings, there is an overwhelmingly positive aspect of the Browns, which could give this team motivation and hope heading into 2026 and beyond. Their 2026 draft class has been given a lot of praise, as most of their draftees have panned out better than anyone could have hoped.

Their first two picks were defenders. Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger have played exceptionally and have added great value to this already strong unit. They have also seen strong production from the players on offense, especially third-round tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

He has not only played well among his Browns teammates, but he’s already viewed as one of the best tight ends in the league.

“Most receiving yards by TEs this season: Trey McBride – 1,098, Kyle Pitts – 854, Travis Kelce – 803, Juwan Johnson – 733, Tyler Warren – 718, Harold Fannin – 701, Dalton Schultz – 685,” Underdog posted on X.

Fannin is sixth on the season in tight end receiving yards, only behind Trey McBride, Kyle Pitts, Travis Kelce, Juwan Johnson and Tyler Warren. Fannin was a highly touted player coming out of college, but nobody could have expected him to play as well as he has, especially with the quarterback turnover the Browns have experienced.

While they have some questions to answer about quarterback and wide receiver moving forward, it seems that the Browns will be set at the tight end position for the foreseeable future with Fannin at the helm.

This team is filled with a lot of strong pieces, and if they come together as a cohesive unit, there’s no telling what their ceiling could be.

