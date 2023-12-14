Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Numbers Show How Severely Injuries Have Affected This Browns Season

Numbers Show How Severely Injuries Have Affected This Browns Season

By

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been through everything this season.

The fact that the team still has an 8-5 record should be more than enough for Kevin Stefanski to run away with Coach of the Year honors, all things considered.

To put it in context, NFL insider Camryn Justice just revealed the teams with the most players on injured reserve, practice squad IR, non-football injury/illness lists, or physically unable to perform lists, with the Browns trailing only the Houston Texans (18) with 14 players, possible 15.

The Browns have suffered injuries all over the field, with Dawand Jones being the latest addition to the report.

From running back Nick Chubb to quarterback Deshaun Watson, that has been the story of the year in Berea, and perhaps it’s time to take a deeper look at the strength and conditioning coach job.

To make things worse, the Browns pretty much cannot afford any more setbacks from here onward.

Also, the team’s next rival, the Chicago Bears, currently has the fewest players in that condition (1) in the entire league, so they should be almost at full strength for that crucial matchup.

The Browns will square off against the Bears, Houston Texans, New York Jets, and Cincinnati Bengals en route to the playoffs, and the AFC postseason race is going to be one for the ages.

This team has been one of the most resilient squads we’ve seen in recent NFL history, and regardless of the outcome of the season, you just have to be very proud of them.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Weekly Tactic To Protect Browns Star

11 mins ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Makes Funny Admission About Having A TV Job

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Names 1 Advantage He Holds Over The Rest Of The NFL

20 hours ago

browns stadium

Reporter Notes Browns Lead The NFL In Notable QB Category

22 hours ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says 1 Browns Assistant Coach Is 'The Best In The Business'

22 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Reveals Myles Garrett's Dominance Against The Jaguars

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Add Defender To Active Roster Before Week 15 Game

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas

Joe Thomas Reacts to Viral Photo of Tommy DeVito's Agent

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller

Browns Guard Names 1 Key Player Who Helped Secure Win Over Jaguars

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Had Classy Gesture With His O-Line Just Days After Joining Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns players celebrate touchdown

Numbers Show Browns Have Major Success Against Winning Teams This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Notes 1 Major Advantage For Joe Flacco In A Playoff Scenario

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns players Joe Flacco and David Njoku

ESPN Shows Browns With Chance To Finish Season As No. 1 Seed

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Kevin Stefanski Clears Up Roster Situation Involving Browns QB Joe Flacco

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Details Dawand Jones’ Growth During The Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Browns Fans React To Terrible Dawand Jones News

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Has 2-word Description For Joe Flacco Tenure With the Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore

Analyst Gives Browns Special Recognition After Win Over Jaguars

3 days ago

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark

Former Steelers Player Says Flacco Almost Took Another Job Before Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Makes Big Projection About Joe Flacco

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco About To Surpass Division Rival QB In TD Category

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Stat Highlights Joe Flacco's Remarkable Performance Against the Jaguars

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Studs and Duds From The Browns Victory Over The Jaguars In Week 14

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Top Browns Defender Reacts To Grant Delpit News

4 days ago

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Weekly Tactic To Protect Browns Star

No more pages to load