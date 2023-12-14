Numbers Show How Severely Injuries Have Affected This Browns Season

The Cleveland Browns have been through everything this season.

The fact that the team still has an 8-5 record should be more than enough for Kevin Stefanski to run away with Coach of the Year honors, all things considered.

To put it in context, NFL insider Camryn Justice just revealed the teams with the most players on injured reserve, practice squad IR, non-football injury/illness lists, or physically unable to perform lists, with the Browns trailing only the Houston Texans (18) with 14 players, possible 15.

NFL teams with the most players on injured reserve, practice squad IR, non-football injury/illness lists or physically unable to perform lists: Texans: 18

Browns: 14 (15 possible)

Panthers: 14 Team with the fewest players on those lists:

Bears: 1 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 13, 2023

The Browns have suffered injuries all over the field, with Dawand Jones being the latest addition to the report.

From running back Nick Chubb to quarterback Deshaun Watson, that has been the story of the year in Berea, and perhaps it’s time to take a deeper look at the strength and conditioning coach job.

To make things worse, the Browns pretty much cannot afford any more setbacks from here onward.

Also, the team’s next rival, the Chicago Bears, currently has the fewest players in that condition (1) in the entire league, so they should be almost at full strength for that crucial matchup.

The Browns will square off against the Bears, Houston Texans, New York Jets, and Cincinnati Bengals en route to the playoffs, and the AFC postseason race is going to be one for the ages.

This team has been one of the most resilient squads we’ve seen in recent NFL history, and regardless of the outcome of the season, you just have to be very proud of them.