Chris Simms Makes Eye-Opening Myles Garrett Prediction

There aren’t many encouraging things to say about the Cleveland Browns’ 2025 season, but Myles Garrett’s dominance is certainly one of the few bright spots. Garrett has been among the best defenders in the league since he was drafted, but he’s been on another level this year.

Many believe he’s already a lock for the Defensive Player of the Year award, and he’s even mentioned in some MVP conversations.

A lot of this discourse is around the number of sacks he’s achieved to this point, racking up 19 in just 12 games.

Not only does this number lead the league, but he’s a full six sacks ahead of the next closest athlete, Brian Burns.

His dominance against opposing offensive lines cannot be understated, and he’s well on his way to NFL history, hoping to break the record of 22.5 sacks in a single season.

Analyst Chris Simms talked about this in a recent episode of “Chris Simms: Unbuttoned,” where he not only mentioned Garrett breaking the record, but also believes he’s going to shatter it.

“It’s like 25 sacks, he’s going to come away with something like that,” Simms said.

Simms believes that Garrett is on pace to blow this record out of the water, making it nearly impossible for anyone to touch this number in seasons moving forward.

Having this level of success against every team in the league is a rare achievement, one that will likely be celebrated and talked about for a long time.

Browns fans are excited that he’s still on their team, especially after the offseason discourse and chatter that he was looking at other options. Will Garrett’s loyalty and dominance be further motivation for his teammates to take the next step forward in 2026 and beyond?

