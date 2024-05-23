Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, May 23, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Denzel Ward Has High Praise For 1 New Teammate

Denzel Ward Has High Praise For 1 New Teammate

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on November 24, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Entering his seventh season with the Cleveland Browns, cornerback Denzel Ward is a veteran presence inside the team’s locker room.

Ward – who played in college at Ohio State – never left Ohio to start his professional career thanks to the Browns drafting him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Another first-time teammate for Ward will be in the same shoes as the cornerback was in six years ago, being the highest-drafted player for the team from the same flagship university.

Browns insider Noah Weiskopf shared on Twitter a video of Ward talking about his excitement the team selected that fellow Ohio State alum Michael Hall Jr. during the recent draft.

“I think he’s going to be a great player,” Ward said of Hall.

Ward – a native of Ohio – keeps up with alma mater, and the player said he had told the coaches to pay attention to Buckeyes available in the draft.

The cornerback has several teammates on the roster already from Ohio State, including safety Ronnie Hickman and offensive linemen Luke Wypler and Dawand Jones.

Currently, 64 players with ties to the Ohio State Buckeyes football program are in the NFL to show the program’s overall strength at the next level.

Hall joins the Browns after being selected as the No. 54 overall player in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The defensive tackle played in 28 games while at Ohio State, starting 12 contests.

Ward has played in 79 NFL games in six years, collecting 273 tackles and 15 interceptions since 2018.

The cornerback is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, earning that distinction in 2018, 2021, and 2023.

NEXT:  Za'Darius Smith Makes Bold Statement About Goals For This Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith Makes Bold Statement About Goals For This Season

1 hour ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Status Revealed During OTAs

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Dustin Hopkins' Status At OTAs

6 hours ago

Michael Woods II #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About 1 Browns WR

7 hours ago

Free-Agent LB Devin Bush

Devin Bush Praises Jim Schwartz As Reason He Signed With Browns

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

Martin Emerson Identifies 1 Area Browns Defense Must Improve

19 hours ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wyatt Teller Shares Thoughts On New OL Coach Transition

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jedrick Willis

Analyst Reveals Jedrick Wills' Status For OTA Workouts

20 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Stefanski Extension Discussion

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith Debuts Stunning New Look At OTAs

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Finalize 90-Man Roster With WR Signing

1 day ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns DB Throws Incredible First Pitch At Guardians Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Predicts Losing Record For 2024 Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Share First Video Of Deshaun Watson Throwing In Practice

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Top 2 Storylines Heading Into Browns OTA Workouts

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About D'Onta Foreman

2 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Jameis Winston Cheers On PGA Golfer In Viral Video

3 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 10: Lucas Havrisik #8 of the Los Angeles Rams kicks a field goal during the first quarter in the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Make Multiple Roster Moves Ahead Of OTAs

3 days ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Browns Hire Former Commanders Executive As Special Adviser

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Shares Strong Beliefs About Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Browns Biggest Defensive Issue Lies At 1 Position

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Shares His Thoughts On Browns New Helmet

3 days ago

PROVO, UT- SEPTEMBER 24: Trenton Welch #81 of the Wyoming Cowboys celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half of their game September 24, 2022 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

Treyton Welch Details Connection With New TE Coach

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Make Historic Hire To Elevate Kathleen Wood

4 days ago

Browns Nation