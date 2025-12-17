Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Odds Reveal Worrisome Outlook For Kevin Stefanski’s Future

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns and Kevin Stefanski may have reached a breaking point. The team has won a total of six games in two seasons, and they may not win another game this season.

As such, it’s hard to justify keeping the head coach around for much longer. That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see that Kevin Stefanski might be one of the next head coaches to lose his job. According to sports prediction market Kalshi Sports, he’s one of the leading candidates to be fired.

Sitting on 18 percent odds, Stefanski ranks second behind only Miami Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel (38 percent). John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens, 16 percent) and Andy Reid (Kansas City Chiefs, 2 percent) round out the list.

“Who’s the next coach out in the NFL? Kalshi has Mike McDaniel as the leading candidate, with some surprising faces also featured,” Kalshi Sports posted on X.

There are more than enough reasons to consider parting ways with Kevin Stefanski. Even if this crisis isn’t entirely on him and he’s been dealt a terrible hand, his job is to win football games, and that has happened a whole lot.

The offense, which is supposed to be his area of expertise, hasn’t shown any signs of promise or even an identity. He might be a great coach, but he may have lost his voice inside the locker room. With just two winning seasons in six years at the helm, many fans have already lost their patience.

And while Stefanski might turn out to be a winner somewhere else, both parties may benefit from a clean break right now.

NEXT:  Shedeur Sanders Gets Candid About What He Needs To Improve
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation