Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts To Browns Drafting Shedeur Sanders

Years ago, the Cleveland Browns acquired a big-personality player who arrived in Cleveland with a lot of hype and didn’t turn out as expected.

History doesn’t always repeat itself, but this team does have a tendency to pursue these kinds of players.

That’s why it wasn’t much of a surprise to see Odell Beckham Jr. liking Shedeur Sanders’ IG post about being drafted by the Browns.

Beckham’s tenure with the Browns didn’t go as expected, and while it wasn’t entirely his fault, he clearly didn’t live up to the expectations.

As for Sanders, there were multiple reports about his celebrity status, demeanor, and larger-than-life persona.

Clearly, NFL teams simply didn’t want to deal with everything that came with having him on the roster.

Whether it was because they thought the tape didn’t match the hype and he simply wasn’t worth the trouble, watching him slip all the way to No. 144 was surprising.

That could be a humbling experience for a young quarterback who has never played for someone other than his father.

The Browns will now have four quarterbacks in the room and five under contract, and this should be an open competition to get the nod.

Hopefully, once it’s all said and done, fans will look back on Sanders’ tenure with the organization with better memories than what they got from Odell Beckham Jr.

