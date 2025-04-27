Shedeur Sanders Reveals What Excites Him About Browns’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns did their due diligence on Shedeur Sanders.

They met with him multiple times throughout the course of the pre-draft process.

That’s why Sanders may have pictured himself playing in Northeast Ohio and may have kept tabs on the Browns’ roster and offseason transactions.

Now, he will fight with three other quarterbacks to get to the top of the depth chart, and while it won’t be easy, he seems to be quite excited about his new teammates.

When asked his thoughts about the Browns’ offense, Sanders raved about the personnel they have right now:

“I would say the system, the offense, I would say the receivers, the running backs. I would say the O line. It’s really I want to be able to get in there and meet all these different personalities. And even the corner, even Denzel Ward, it was pretty cool he reached out and Kenny (Pickett) reached out too. So it’s really just getting around the people and being able to live in the building,” Sanders said.

Of course, it’s not like he would’ve said anything else.

Nevertheless, the Browns could use another playmaker for the passing game.

They added two strong running backs in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, and their offensive line should be better.

They also added a potentially productive tight end in Harold Fannin Jr., but he might not have that many opportunities early on with David Njoku there.

The Browns passed on multiple wide receivers, which was a big area of need ahead of the NFL Draft, and they won’t have any bona fide pass-catchers on the roster besides Jerry Jeudy.

It will be interesting to see how this four-man QB race shapes up over the next couple of months and whether Sanders will be able to prove the doubters wrong, even those in the Browns’ building.

