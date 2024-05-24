Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, May 24, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Ogbo Okoronkwo Makes Bold Statement About 2024

Ogbo Okoronkwo Makes Bold Statement About 2024

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 and Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

In 2023, the Cleveland Browns’ defense ranked on top of the league, allowing the fewest total yards as well as the fewest passing yards.

While the feat was impressive, few analysts are giving the team its due to reclaim those league-leading marks despite returning the core of the defense from last season.

Ogbo Okoronko has a message for those doubters.

The defensive end shared on Twitter a six-word statement to proclaim the Browns are putting in the work to rank among the top defenses in 2024.

Okoronkwo was among several defensive linemen at Cleveland’s three-day OTA camp this week, putting in work ahead of the team’s mandatory minicamp in mid-June.

Several analysts noticed the work the defensive linemen were putting in during media availability on Wednesday, including The Plain Dealer’s Ashley Bastock.

The reporter shared on Twitter a video of the defense line, specifically pointing to this year’s second-round draft pick Mike Hall Jr. working with the veterans at OTAs.

Okoronkwo is entering his second year with the Browns, coming to the team after a one-year stint with Houston.

The 6-foot-2 defensive end played in 14 games last season, recording 31 tackles and 4.5 sacks for Cleveland in 2023.

In addition to Cleveland ranking among the top defenses in the league in multiple categories, the Browns produced the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year as Myles Garrett earned the honor.

Okoronkwo recently told NFL analyst Aaron Wilson his goals for the 2024 season, telling Wilson he wants to finish the year with double-figure sack totals.

NEXT:  Browns Rank Second In NFL In 1 Intriguing Category
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns offensive line

Browns Rank Second In NFL In 1 Intriguing Category

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Reveals What A Successful Season Would Be For Browns

16 hours ago

Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo's 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Nyheim Hines Reveals When He Will Return To Field

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on November 24, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Denzel Ward Has High Praise For 1 New Teammate

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith Makes Bold Statement About Goals For This Season

21 hours ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Status Revealed During OTAs

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Dustin Hopkins' Status At OTAs

1 day ago

Michael Woods II #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About 1 Browns WR

1 day ago

Free-Agent LB Devin Bush

Devin Bush Praises Jim Schwartz As Reason He Signed With Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

Martin Emerson Identifies 1 Area Browns Defense Must Improve

2 days ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wyatt Teller Shares Thoughts On New OL Coach Transition

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jedrick Willis

Analyst Reveals Jedrick Wills' Status For OTA Workouts

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Stefanski Extension Discussion

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith Debuts Stunning New Look At OTAs

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Finalize 90-Man Roster With WR Signing

2 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns DB Throws Incredible First Pitch At Guardians Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Predicts Losing Record For 2024 Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Share First Video Of Deshaun Watson Throwing In Practice

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Top 2 Storylines Heading Into Browns OTA Workouts

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About D'Onta Foreman

3 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Jameis Winston Cheers On PGA Golfer In Viral Video

4 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 10: Lucas Havrisik #8 of the Los Angeles Rams kicks a field goal during the first quarter in the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Make Multiple Roster Moves Ahead Of OTAs

4 days ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Browns Hire Former Commanders Executive As Special Adviser

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Shares Strong Beliefs About Deshaun Watson

4 days ago

Browns Nation