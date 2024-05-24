Ogbo Okoronkwo Makes Bold Statement About 2024

In 2023, the Cleveland Browns’ defense ranked on top of the league, allowing the fewest total yards as well as the fewest passing yards.

While the feat was impressive, few analysts are giving the team its due to reclaim those league-leading marks despite returning the core of the defense from last season.

Ogbo Okoronko has a message for those doubters.

The defensive end shared on Twitter a six-word statement to proclaim the Browns are putting in the work to rank among the top defenses in 2024.

The work gonna speak for itself — Ogbo Okoronkwo | Obeezy (@OgboOkoronkwo) May 23, 2024

Okoronkwo was among several defensive linemen at Cleveland’s three-day OTA camp this week, putting in work ahead of the team’s mandatory minicamp in mid-June.

Several analysts noticed the work the defensive linemen were putting in during media availability on Wednesday, including The Plain Dealer’s Ashley Bastock.

The reporter shared on Twitter a video of the defense line, specifically pointing to this year’s second-round draft pick Mike Hall Jr. working with the veterans at OTAs.

Some early D-Line work at #Browns OTAs. Mike Hall Jr. (51) in here. pic.twitter.com/hzOK371L64 — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) May 22, 2024

Okoronkwo is entering his second year with the Browns, coming to the team after a one-year stint with Houston.

The 6-foot-2 defensive end played in 14 games last season, recording 31 tackles and 4.5 sacks for Cleveland in 2023.

In addition to Cleveland ranking among the top defenses in the league in multiple categories, the Browns produced the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year as Myles Garrett earned the honor.

Okoronkwo recently told NFL analyst Aaron Wilson his goals for the 2024 season, telling Wilson he wants to finish the year with double-figure sack totals.

NEXT:

Browns Rank Second In NFL In 1 Intriguing Category