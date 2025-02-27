Kevin Stefanski Reveals What He’s Looking For In A QB

The playing styles of successful quarterbacks vary wildly throughout the NFL.

Some quarterbacks are true pocket passers while others can beat opponents with both their feet and their arm.

With the Cleveland Browns looking for their long-term solution to the quarterback position, head coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged that he believes several traits are necessary for a signal-caller to be successful at the next level.

Following his press conference at the NFL Combine on Wednesday, Stefanski listed the traits of successful quarterbacks, naming throwing accuracy, decision-making, leadership ability, athleticism, and arm strength as top attributes these players possess.

For Stefanski, two features rank at the top of his list as the Browns search for their next quarterback this offseason.

“For us, you’re looking for a combination of all these traits. Certainly, I think decision-making and accuracy should be at the top of the list,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski acknowledged that he “wouldn’t argue with” anyone suggesting that other traits are the most important characteristic for a quarterback to have, noting that successful signal-callers in the NFL have varying degrees of each quality.

The head coach met with two potential players the team can take with the second overall selection in April as he sat down with Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward earlier this week.

This week will be the first opportunity most players will have for direct conversations with the NFL’s decision-makers at multiple franchises.

That’s the biggest reason the NFL Combine has become such an important exercise for the league’s personnel and prospective players.

