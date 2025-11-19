Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, November 19, 2025
One Browns Rookie Is Doing Something Remarkable

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns found a gem in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft when they took Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins. Judkins has been as good as advertised so far this season, if not better.

The Browns’ rookie is emerging among the NFL’s most reliable playmakers.

According to Ian Hartitz, Judkins ranks second in the league among the players with the most combined carries and targets without a single fumble or drop this season (177), trailing only Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs (183). If you consider the fact that Judkins missed Week 1 and barely played in Week 2, that’s even more impressive.

Sanders At QB Could Help Open Up The Run Game 

Judkins is ahead of established running backs like Rachaad White, Zach Charbonnet and Brian Robinson Jr., and fellow rookies R.J. Harvey and Bhayshul Tuten.

In nine games played this season, Judkins has gained 620 rushing yards on 150 attempts and scored five touchdowns on the ground. He has added 14 receptions for 70 yards.

Unfortunately, Judkins’ numbers have taken a dip in recent weeks. With no vertical threat for the Browns’ passing game, opposing defenses have focused on trying to stop the run. That’s the problem that comes when a team is one-dimensional because its quarterback cannot throw the ball downfield.

Now, with Shedeur Sanders to start for the Browns against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, that might improve. Sanders is at least more willing to push the ball downfield, and that should open up running lanes for Judkins.

Judkins’ early-season production only proves that he doesn’t need much space to make a big impact. He just needs opposing NFL defenses to respect the pass. For a Browns team that has struggled mightily on offense this season, even a small shift could make a big difference.

