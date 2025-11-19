One Browns Rookie Is Doing Something Remarkable

The Cleveland Browns found a gem in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft when they took Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins. Judkins has been as good as advertised so far this season, if not better.

The Browns’ rookie is emerging among the NFL’s most reliable playmakers.

According to Ian Hartitz, Judkins ranks second in the league among the players with the most combined carries and targets without a single fumble or drop this season (177), trailing only Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs (183). If you consider the fact that Judkins missed Week 1 and barely played in Week 2, that’s even more impressive.

Most combined carries and targets without a single fumble or drop this season: -Jahmyr Gibbs (183)

-Quinshon Judkins (177)

-Rachaad White (129)

-Zach Charbonnet (115)

-RJ Harvey (93)

-Bhayshul Tuten (71)

-Brian Robinson (65)

-Chris Rodriguez (61) — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 18, 2025

Sanders At QB Could Help Open Up The Run Game

Judkins is ahead of established running backs like Rachaad White, Zach Charbonnet and Brian Robinson Jr., and fellow rookies R.J. Harvey and Bhayshul Tuten.

In nine games played this season, Judkins has gained 620 rushing yards on 150 attempts and scored five touchdowns on the ground. He has added 14 receptions for 70 yards.

Unfortunately, Judkins’ numbers have taken a dip in recent weeks. With no vertical threat for the Browns’ passing game, opposing defenses have focused on trying to stop the run. That’s the problem that comes when a team is one-dimensional because its quarterback cannot throw the ball downfield.

Now, with Shedeur Sanders to start for the Browns against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, that might improve. Sanders is at least more willing to push the ball downfield, and that should open up running lanes for Judkins.

Judkins’ early-season production only proves that he doesn’t need much space to make a big impact. He just needs opposing NFL defenses to respect the pass. For a Browns team that has struggled mightily on offense this season, even a small shift could make a big difference.

