One Browns Rookie Just Got A Major Endorsement

The Cleveland Browns have a big problem on their hands right now.

Quinshon Judkins’ legal situation could potentially lead to disaster early in the season.

Of course, banking on a rookie to turn things around is never wise, but he was supposed to have a huge role right out of the gate.

However, even though he’s likely to be suspended to start the season, Max Loeb isn’t too worried.

Talking on the “Honor The Land” podcast, Loeb gushed about fellow rookie RB Dylan Sampson.

He believes that he’s one of the most electric running backs about to enter the league, and he loves his ability to turn nothing into something and make big plays:

“I look at Dylan Sampson and the impact he can have as a third-down back, as a home run hitter. He’s an electric back. You watch somebody with that home run hitting ability, the shiftiness that he has, the ability to make people miss in space, it’s a rare thing. When you compare him to other backs in this draft, in that regard, it was him and Tre’Veyon Henderson in that boat of pure electricity in space, go make a play with nothing in front of you. I loved that pick,” Loeb said.

In a potential Quinshon Judkins absence, the #Browns will need Dylan Sampson to step up.

Sampson has the potential to be a starter.

Per most scouts and experts, the Browns took him to be a complementary piece next to Judkins, and he is going to operate as a third-down, change-of-pace kind of back.

That doesn’t mean that he can’t be trusted with a bigger role.

Granted, Judkins could and should still be the primary ball-carrier if they’re both healthy and eligible to play, but perhaps this situation could be a blessing in disguise for the Tennessee product.

Chances are that the Browns will roll with veteran Jerome Ford as the de facto starter to begin the season if Judkins can’t suit up.

But if Sampson works his magic with his shiftiness and explosiveness, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to watch him take plenty of touches away from him.

