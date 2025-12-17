Rumored Browns OT Prospect Announces He Will Enter 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have to make the most of the 2026 NFL Draft to fix their ailing offense. Whether Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry will continue to be there next season remains to be seen, but the fact of the matter is that they need to add more talent to that unit.

This team has a big need at offensive tackle, and they will have no shortage of options to choose from. Notably, one of their potential targets has just declared for the NFL Draft. Utah OT Caleb Lomu will officially take his talents to the pros.

With that in mind, he took to social media to share an emotional farewell message to his alma mater:

“Forever a Utah man am I,” Lomu posted.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 308 pounds, the Arizona native is projected to be one of the first three offensive tackles off the board. He earned the starting left tackle job as a redshirt freshman, and he didn’t look back in the following years.

Lomu didn’t give up a single sack in 357 pass-blocking snaps last season. The Utes had one of the stoutest offensive lines in all of college football, and plenty of that had to do with him.

The Browns lost Dawand Jones for the season again, and it has become painfully evident that they just can’t trust him to stay healthy. And even though Jack Conklin might be back, he’s also injury-prone and plays on the other side of the line.

They need Lomu, and they should be in a prime position to get him in the draft.

