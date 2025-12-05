One Player Could Make This Browns Draft Class Legendary

Despite their 3-9 record on the season, the Cleveland Browns have a lot to look forward to heading into 2026 and beyond. Early returns on their 2025 NFL Draft picks have been strong, an indication that this team could be quite good in the future.

Quinshon Judkins has been a breath of fresh air out of the backfield, Harold Fannin Jr. has established himself as a great pass-catching tight end, and Carson Schwesinger is playing himself into the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation.

They’ve also gotten encouraging production out of Mason Graham, further confirmation that this was a strong draft by the front office.

While Fannin, Judkins, and Schwesinger have been the talk of the town thus far, all of these listed players could make a colossal impact on this team moving forward.

Analyst Emmanuel Acho talked about this on X, also saying, “Nobody is talking about this, but if Shedeur (Sanders) becomes a franchise quarterback, the Browns will have one of the greatest draft classes in history.”

He is one of the only analysts to talk about the Browns’ strong draft, likely due to their record, but he could have a point.

This team hasn’t traditionally drafted well across the board, but hitting on all of these picks is an encouraging sign.

Sanders hasn’t played in enough games for the team to make a strong enough case for him to be the full-time starter, but there’s still time left in the season for that. 2025 might be a bust for this organization, but if these players keep performing like they have thus far, 2026 is looking up.

