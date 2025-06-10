One Shedeur Sanders Pass At Minicamp Had Fans Buzzing

The Cleveland Browns kicked off minicamp on Tuesday with plenty of attention focused on their quarterback competition.

While the depth chart remains unchanged for now, rookie Shedeur Sanders provided another glimpse of why he continues generating buzz throughout the organization.

Sanders wasted no time making an impression during the team’s modified 7-on-7 drill.

The perfectly placed touchdown pass to Gage Larvadain sailed effortlessly over the coverage, showcasing the arm talent that made Sanders a coveted prospect.

🚨 Deep ball alert from Berea! Shedeur Sanders drops a DIME in 7-on-7 to WR Gage Larvadain 🎯🔥

The chemistry is already showing at Browns camp.pic.twitter.com/iIP4ki6JhS — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) June 10, 2025

Though the throw came against second-team defenders rather than the starting unit, it represented exactly the type of execution coaches want to see from developing quarterbacks.

One fan highlighted the technical aspects, writing, “The look to the left coming back right was AMAZING timing and precise accuracy.”

Another praised Sanders’ ability to elevate receivers around him: “Keep being the WR whisperer Shedeur. They can’t deny you forever. Make every WR look like a 1st round pick like you always do.”

One fan declared, “I hope you weren’t surprised by that he’s just the most accurate quarterback in the history of college football.”

However, not everyone shared the excitement about Sanders’ continued development. Some questioned why the focus remained on a player still working with lower-tier units.

“They still giving bro 4th team reps smh,” one fan commented, while another added, “I know it’s great for engagement but can we please stop obsessing about the reps of a 3rd or 4th string QB who isn’t starting any time soon?”

Dillon Gabriel opened practice leading the first-team offense, with Sanders following up with second-team repetitions.

This arrangement suggests Sanders remains fourth on the depth chart despite his consistently strong performances.

What makes the situation intriguing is how Sanders appears to be outperforming Gabriel during practice sessions.

Yet those flashes of excellence haven’t translated into movement up the depth chart.

