Browns Have Something On Defense No Other NFL Team Has Ever Had

When the Cleveland Browns agreed to the massive trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, they received one of the most thrilling young defensive players in the league, Jared Verse. But they also may have created an explosive new duo that could make an impact on the rest of the league.

Grant Gordon at NFL.com wrote about the combination of Verse and Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger. With Verse and Schwesinger side-by-side, the Browns now have two former Defensive Rookies of the Year on the roster.

That should remind everyone that this team possesses youth and talent.

“Obtained in the Garrett trade with the Los Angeles Rams was Jared Verse, the 2024 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He’ll join Cleveland linebacker Carson Schwesinger, the 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year, making the Browns the first team to roster defensive rookies of the year from each of the last two seasons since the AP began awarding DROTY in 1967,” Gordon wrote.

When the offseason began, the biggest goal for the Browns was to improve its offense. The hiring of new head coach Todd Monken was a clear sign that the Browns would work hard to achieve that goal.

Maintaining the defense was also crucial because it’s one of the most remarkable and reliable parts of the team. And it looked like the Browns were on track to keep the defense robust until they let Garrett go.

There is basically no way to replace Garrett’s unstoppable and undeniable level of skill. He is quite literally a record-breaking player. But bringing in another Defensive Rookie of the Year to work with Schwesinger is a smart approach.

Plus, the pairing of Verse and Schwesinger has something that Garrett does not: youth. Verse is only 25, and Schwesinger is just 23. That means that the Browns will be relying on this duo for years to come.

Losing Garrett was going to hurt no matter what, but the pairing of these two up-and-comers proves that the Browns are replacing him with a defensive duo that could be consequential for a very long time.

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