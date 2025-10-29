Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Overlooked Browns Defender Is Quietly Dominating

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best pass rushers in NFL history.

Myles Garrett forces opposing coaches to game plan exclusively to stop him.

However, as great as he is, he’s not the only edge defender playing well for Cleveland.

Wright was mentioned in trade rumors earlier in the season.

With Isaiah McGuire also here, one of the two could be expendable, considering that Garrett is obviously going to be the starter on the other side.

Then again, parting with either could be a mistake.

If anything, the Browns should consider trading Garrett and extending Wright.

Of course, that’s not to say that he’s as good as Garrett or would make the same impact on defense.

But, considering all the pieces the Browns need, using the All-Pro in a blockbuster trade might be the fastest path toward a successful rebuild.

Also, with a strong defensive line and an elite defensive coordinator, that unit should still be formidable even without Garrett.

It might be a tough pill to swallow both financially and in terms of pride.

Then again, it’s not like having Garrett has made the Browns a contender.

A great defense can only do so much when the team isn’t getting anything done on the other side of the ball, and this offense needs some more pieces.

