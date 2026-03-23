Browns May Already Have Eyes On Future Franchise QB

The 2026 NFL Draft hasn’t even taken place yet, but the Cleveland Browns may already be focused on what they will do in 2027. That’s when a highly coveted quarterback many expected to be available this year could actually enter the process.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning was being linked to the Browns throughout the 2025 season as Cleveland put itself in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft. Yet, in what turned out to be a fortunate series of circumstances, the Browns played themselves out of the top choice, but Manning decided to return to college for another season.

So, if Manning does declare for the 2027 NFL Draft, the Browns want to be ready. In fact, they’ve proposed a significant rule change that could help their cause.

With Cleveland looking to extend the league’s restriction on trading draft picks from three years in advance to five years, insider Tony Grossi is connecting the dots to the Browns’ interest in the top 2027 QB prospect.

“The Browns say, off the record, this has nothing to do with any trade proposal the Browns are planning. But, how can we not? Are they loading up for Arch Manning? Any Browns fan would think that because of the timing of it. Absolutely [Jimmy Haslam is still hot on Manning], yep,” Grossi said.

Are the Browns and Jimmy Haslam still very interested in Arch Manning? "Absolutely, yep," – @TonyGrossi. pic.twitter.com/KFjI0UQa8c — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 23, 2026

The 2026 draft was expected to be filled with QB talent, but it is basically down to Fernando Mendoza and no one else. That’s because of players who decided to return to school (Manning and Dante Moore), had a poor season (Garrett Nussmeier), or suffered a serious injury (Drew Allar). Ty Simpson, who wasn’t on anyone’s radar before the season began, is widely considered the top QB prospect behind Mendoza and could be a late first-round selection.

Now, facing low expectations for Todd Monken’s first season as head coach, the Browns could be vying for the No. 1 overall pick again. If they don’t earn it on their own with the worst record in the NFL, perhaps they can offer enough future draft picks to trade up for Manning.

Otherwise, the New York Jets, who have five first-round picks total in 2026 and 2027, could put themselves in a position to make a more attractive deal than Cleveland can. Without this rule change, the Browns’ hands may be tied.

Missing out on a chance to draft Manning once is bad enough, but to fall short twice would be very difficult for the franchise and its fans to take.

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Former Exec Gives Honest Assessment Of Todd Monken