Shedeur Sanders Gives Update On His Injury Status

The Cleveland Browns need a franchise quarterback.

Dillon Gabriel has made four starts, and he doesn’t look like the answer.

With that in mind, many fans continue to clamor for Shedeur Sanders to take the field.

He was reportedly dealing with a back injury and was inactive for the Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots.

Sanders recently admitted that, while he’s undergoing treatment, he’s also ready to play.

“It’s straight, bro. Treatment every day. We getting back going. We getting back on top, bro,” Sanders said.

The Browns need to be careful with Sanders’ injury, as rushing him into action before he’s ready will do more harm than good.

That being said, it’s not like the Browns have many better options right now.

It’s becoming clear that Gabriel isn’t the quarterback of the future, which could make this the right time to give Sanders an opportunity.

If Sanders doesn’t prove to be the answer, the Browns can move on without much difficulty.

If he does play well, they can move forward with him and use their first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on other needs.

He’s not an elite prospect and didn’t look ready in the preseason, but it’s hard to imagine he’d be any worse than Gabriel has been.

The Browns’ offense has looked stagnant all season, and a spark at quarterback could be exactly what they need.

