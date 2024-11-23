Browns Nation

Friday, November 22, 2024
Former Player Says The Browns Have Their Answer At QB

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns secured a crucial 24-19 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12, with Jameis Winston commanding the offense through a snow-covered Huntington Bank Field.

Winston’s late-game poise and ability to create plays beyond the pocket proved decisive in this hard-fought AFC North battle.

The winter wonderland setting provided a perfect backdrop for Winston’s memorable performance, which not only thrilled Browns fans but also sparked fresh discussions about Cleveland’s quarterback future.

Former NFL safety Will Blackmon took particular notice, suggesting that any doubts about Winston’s capability to lead the franchise should be put to rest after this showing.

During his appearance on “The Jim Rome Show,” Blackmon made a compelling case for Winston as the Browns’ potential long-term solution at quarterback.

He pointed to Winston’s grasp of the offensive system, his natural ability to energize the crowd, and most importantly, his improved decision-making when it came to protecting the football against the Steelers.

“I would give him a chance next year and just let him, give him a full off season. That’s what I would do,” Blackmon stated firmly.

He further drew parallels to another NFL success story, adding,

“If you’re going to move on, then it’s Jameis. I mean yeah, so you get one in the draft, you know, maybe somewhere later on, but I can see this being similar like a Geno Smith situation where now it just clicked and now it works for him like I see it exactly like that.”

Blackmon’s analysis went beyond just Winston’s individual performance. He stressed the importance of building around the quarterback, suggesting the Browns focus on strengthening their offensive line and adding defensive weapons.

In Blackmon’s view, the Browns already possess the foundational pieces, and Winston has demonstrated the leadership qualities needed to elevate the team’s performance to new heights.

Browns Nation