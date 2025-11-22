Pete Carroll Drops Little-Known Facts About Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders will finally make his first start of his NFL career on Sunday when his Cleveland Browns hit the desert to take on the Las Vegas Raiders, who have now lost eight of nine after a loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

The Raiders and Browns are in similar situations.

Both entered the season hoping to be fringe AFC playoff contenders, yet each has stumbled to just two wins so far. This certainly isn’t what new head coach Pete Carroll envisioned for the Raiders, and he recently gave his honest thoughts on facing Sanders in his first NFL start.

During his recent press conference, Carroll spoke about the Browns’ rookie and had plenty of praise for him.

Carroll highlighted Sanders’ positive mindset and even shared some personal anecdotes that many Browns fans may not know about their quarterback.

“He’s got a really good outlook on the world and how he deals with all the stressors and all the things that comes his way. I really liked him. He’s a piano player — well versed and I was impressed with the kid.”

Sanders Looks To Make Early Mark In Debut

Carroll has enough problems with his own quarterback right now, as Geno Smith can’t seem to stop throwing interceptions. With how dominant Myles Garrett and the Browns’ defense have been lately, Sunday could bring even more trouble.

The Raiders have already had their share of ugly performances this season, and Sanders would gladly take another one this week.

Cleveland has had 12 rookie quarterbacks start since 1999, and all 12 lost their debuts. Sanders has a chance to break that streak and make a lasting impression on this front office that could stick in their minds when they decide if they need to draft another quarterback this offseason.

