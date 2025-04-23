Peter Schrager Says Browns Could Make Massive Draft Move

For weeks, people have tried to figure out who the Cleveland Browns will take with the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft.

They have holes at several different positions, giving them plenty of options, but this has resulted in a lot of uncertainty leading up to the event.

Prospects like Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and Abdul Carter are the most talked-about players for this team, all of whom could make a considerable impact on the Browns’ outlook moving forward.

Despite the chatter about these prospects, analyst Peter Schrager recently appeared on the “Pat McAfee Show,” mentioning that the Browns might not make their pick in their original draft slot.

“Two is where it gets interesting. The same teams that have been calling the Titans are calling the Browns. The Browns, unlike the Titans, are listening, and their phone lines are open,” Schrager said.

"Two is wear it's gonna get interesting.. The same teams that have been calling the Titans are calling the Browns and the Browns are listening.. Some calls have also been made to the Giants and both those teams are listening to calls" @PSchrags #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/YLfrnfP3jj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 22, 2025

There have been plenty of rumors and reports that teams further back in the draft are wanting to move up, and the Browns seem to be a willing partner.

The Tennessee Titans have made it very clear that they don’t want to move out of the top spot, all but confirming that Cam Ward is the player they want to move forward with, drafting their quarterback of the future.

If the Browns are as open and willing to trade back as Schrager believes they are, they could get additional draft capital while still picking in the first round.

It will be interesting to see who their prospective trade partner will be if they do decide to move back, and how the fanbase will respond if they don’t end up selecting one of the top prospects they’ve been talking about for weeks.

